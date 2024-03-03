Mumbai: MMRDA Beats Its Own Record by Erecting Precasts for Metro Line 9 in Meagre 8.5 Hours | Image: Republic

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) broke its own record by putting up 22 Precast Elements within just 8.5 hours at Mumbai Metro Line 9 which includes Subhash Chandra Bose Station, Shahid Bhagat Singh Station, and Dahisar East Stations.

The milestone was achieved during constrained working hours on the cities' busiest roads the Western Express Highway, at Dahisar Toll Plaza.

Taking to Twitter, MMRDA said, chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee tweeted saying, “We beat our own record, and we shall keep trying harder. Congratulations to Team Metro Line 9.” MMRDA, too, tweeted saying, “Transporting precast elements from the Malvani casting yard and other yards, located 29 km away, the team meticulously followed all safety standards. With elements sourced from four different casting yards, seamless coordination between the Mumbai Traffic department and Metro team ensured uninterrupted traffic flow at Dahisar Toll Naka. This achievement exemplifies the dedication and efficiency of our Erection Team, Casting Yard Team, and Safety Team.”

