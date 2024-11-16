sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mob Attacks Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Residence As Violence Escalates In State

Published 23:15 IST, November 16th 2024

Mob Attacks Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Residence As Violence Escalates In State

In fresh violence in Manipur on Saturday, a mob attacked Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's residence attacked by mob amidst rising tension in the state
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's residence attacked by mob amidst rising tension in the state | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:15 IST, November 16th 2024