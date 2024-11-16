Published 23:15 IST, November 16th 2024
Mob Attacks Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Residence As Violence Escalates In State
In fresh violence in Manipur on Saturday, a mob attacked Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur CM N Biren Singh's residence attacked by mob amidst rising tension in the state | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:15 IST, November 16th 2024