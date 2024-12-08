Mob Kills Jackal In UP's Pilibhit After It Attacks Villager, FIR Registered

Pilibhit: A jackal was allegedly killed by a group of people in UP's Pilibhit after it attacked a villager causing him severe injuries. A senior police official confirmed the incident saying that on a complaint filed by the forest department officials, a case has been registered against unidentified people for allegedly killing a jackal and a probe has been initiated.

According to the complaint filed by the forest department officials, the incident occurred on December 3 when a jackal attacked Lekhraj while he was returning home from a market near Gidhor village.

The locals, hearing Lekhraj scream, thrashed the animal with sticks and killed it on the spot, forest department official Soni Singh said in his complaint.

Lekhraj's family rushed him to a district hospital. Singh met Lekhraj at the hospital and asked him about the incident before visiting the spot, SHO Rupa Bisht told the reporters.

Singh inspected the body, which the locals said was of the animal that attacked Lekhraj, the SHO said.