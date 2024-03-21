×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

The Election Commission Thursday directed the Centre to immediately stop delivering bulk WhatsApp messages to people under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" initiative to highlight the government's achievements.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp
Model Code: EC Directs Centre To Stop Sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Centre to immediately stop delivering bulk WhatsApp messages to people under the "Viksit Bharat Sampark" initiative to highlight the government's achievements.

The direction was issued to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, after the Commission received complaints about the matter.

Advertisement

"The move is a part of a series of decisions taken by the Commission to ensure a level-playing field," the Commission said.

Asking the government to ensure there is "no further delivery" of the bulk WhatsApp messages to people, the Commission sought an "immediate" compliance report on the matter from the ministry.

Advertisement

The ministry had informed the Commission that the messages along with a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sent before the Model Code of Conduct came into force on March 16 with the announcement of Lok Sabha poll schedule.

"... due to system architecture and network limitations it is possible that some letters have a delayed delivery," the ministry said in a communication to the Commission.

Advertisement

The poll authority had received several complaints that such messages highlighting the government's initiatives were being delivered on citizens' phones despite the announcement of parliamentary elections 2024 and the MCC coming into force.

The Congress and the Trinamool Congress had raised objections to the message and requested the Election Commission to act against this "blatant violation" of the Model Code of Conduct.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Chief Electoral Officer had referred to the Election Commission for "appropriate action" a complaint regarding bulk WhatsApp messages.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, after examination of the complaint, the district media certification and monitoring committee found prima facie evidence of a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Advertisement

The complaint was received through the cVIGIL mobile application of the poll panel. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Elephant

Kerala Elephant PIL

4 minutes ago
arrested

Assistant SI beaten

5 minutes ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva Shoot

6 minutes ago
Fire Breaks Out at a Society in Greater Noida

BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out

7 minutes ago
Texas church shooting

Youth Shot in Patna

9 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin halving

12 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna on Shaktimaan casting

Mukesh On Shaktimaan

14 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

CSK statement on MSD

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's legacy

19 minutes ago
Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana and Richa

19 minutes ago
A glimpse of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2024 Stadiums

21 minutes ago
Karnataka Woman, Toddler’s Body Dumped in Mandya Lake; Case Registered

Karnataka Shocker

24 minutes ago
State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, is ranked third among the top five banks with a market cap of Rs 6.78 lakh crore. SBI's net profit was hit by one time wage and pension provision of Rs 7,100 crore

Electoral bonds data

28 minutes ago
skin care

Benefits of Gua Sha

30 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

No Relief For Kejriwal

33 minutes ago
RC16

Sanjay Dutt In RC 16?

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 5 hours ago

  2. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News6 hours ago

  4. 'Brahmanvad se Azadi': Anti-Brahmin Slogans Echo At JNU Campus

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Ask ED To Not Take Coercive Action: Kejriwal Moves Fresh Plea to Court

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo