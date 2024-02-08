Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Body Recovered from Haryana's Canal

Advertisement

Tohana: Model Divya Pahuja's body recovered from Tohana canal in Haryana, said Gurugram police on Saturday.

Gurugram Police recovered a bloated and inflated body of Divya Pahuja, added the police.

Advertisement

The Gurugram crime branch team is bringing Balraj back from Kolkata on a three-day transit remand obtained from a Kolkata court.

On Thursday, Balraj was taken into custody at Kolkata airport by police based on the request of Gurugram crime branch.

Advertisement

A week after the murder case of former model Divya Pahuja came to light, the police was in search of her body. Pahuja was found dead at the City Point hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday, January 3. The owner of the hotel, Abhijeet Singh, has been arrested for the killing as prime suspect.

Abhijeet Singh has confessed to killing Pahuja. Closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) footage at the hotel revealed Singh dragging a body wrapped in a blanket to a car. He was aided by his hotel workers, Om Prakash and Hemraj.

Advertisement

The three fled from the scene in a blue BMW car and allegedly disposed of her body.

The three accused have been arrested by the Gurugram Crime Branch and the police are looking for two more people in connection with the case, Balraj Gill and Ravi Bangla.

Advertisement

Another suspect, a 20-year-old woman named Megha, has been arrested in the case. The Gurugram Police on January 9 appealed to extend the remand of the main accused Abhijeet Singh in the Pahuja murder case.

Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime Branch, Gurugram, spoke to Republic on the Divya Pahuja murder case. "We are trying our level best to recover the body of Divya Pahuka. Right now, it's all part of the investigation, and we can't reveal which team is working at what location. The investigation is in the right direction," he said.

Advertisement

ACP Dahiya had said on January 8, "One more suspect has been arrested by the investigating team who has been identified as Megha. Detailed interrogation is going on. Six teams have been deployed, two teams deputed in Punjab. This recent arrest marks the fourth detention in connection with the murder case, following the apprehension of two more employees linked to Abhijeet earlier."

Divya Pahuja in jail for gangster boyfriend's killing

Divya Pahuja was reportedly the girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was at the time Gurugram's most wanted gangster. The gangster was killed by the Haryana Police in an encounter. Divya Pahuja served time in jail in connection with the gangster's killing The five Haryana policemen and Divya's mother were also reportedly arrested in connection with the encounter.

Divya Pahuja was granted bail in June 2023.

Advertisement

Abhijeet Singh killed Divya for blackmail

In the police interrogation, Abhijeet Singh alleged that Divya Pahuja was blackmailing him with objectionable photos of him on her cellphone. When Divya refused to provide him with the password for her phone, Singh said he shot her dead.







Advertisement



