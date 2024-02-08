Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 12:36 IST

Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Body Recovered from Haryana's Canal

Gurugram Police recovered a bloated and inflated body of Divya Pahuja.

Digital Desk
divya pahuja murder case
Model Divya Pahuja's Body Recovered from Tohana Canal, Haryana | Image:facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Tohana: Model Divya Pahuja's body recovered from Tohana canal in Haryana, said Gurugram police on Saturday. 

Gurugram Police recovered a bloated and inflated body of Divya Pahuja, added the police.  

Advertisement

The Gurugram crime branch team is bringing Balraj back from Kolkata on a three-day transit remand obtained from a Kolkata court.

On Thursday, Balraj was taken into custody at Kolkata airport by police based on the request of Gurugram crime branch.

Advertisement

A week after the murder case of former model Divya Pahuja came to light, the police was in search of her body. Pahuja was found dead at the City Point hotel in Gurugram on Wednesday, January 3. The owner of the hotel, Abhijeet Singh, has been arrested for the killing as prime suspect. 

Abhijeet Singh has confessed to killing Pahuja. Closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) footage at the hotel revealed Singh dragging a body wrapped in a blanket to a car. He was aided by his hotel workers, Om Prakash and Hemraj.

Advertisement

The three fled from the scene in a blue BMW car and allegedly disposed of her body. 

The three accused have been arrested by the Gurugram Crime Branch and the police are looking for two more people in connection with the case, Balraj Gill and Ravi Bangla. 

Advertisement

Another suspect, a 20-year-old woman named Megha, has been arrested in the case. The Gurugram Police on January 9 appealed to extend the remand of the main accused Abhijeet Singh in the Pahuja murder case. 

Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime Branch, Gurugram, spoke to Republic on the Divya Pahuja murder case. "We are trying our level best to recover the body of Divya Pahuka. Right now, it's all part of the investigation, and we can't reveal which team is working at what location. The investigation is in the right direction," he said. 

Advertisement

ACP Dahiya had said on January 8, "One more suspect has been arrested by the investigating team who has been identified as Megha. Detailed interrogation is going on. Six teams have been deployed, two teams deputed in Punjab. This recent arrest marks the fourth detention in connection with the murder case, following the apprehension of two more employees linked to Abhijeet earlier." 

Divya Pahuja in jail for gangster boyfriend's killing 

Divya Pahuja was reportedly the girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, who was at the time Gurugram's most wanted gangster. The gangster was killed by the Haryana Police in an encounter. Divya Pahuja served time in jail in connection with the gangster's killing The five Haryana policemen and Divya's mother were also reportedly arrested in connection with the encounter. 

Divya Pahuja was granted bail in June 2023. 

Advertisement

Abhijeet Singh killed Divya for blackmail 

In the police interrogation, Abhijeet Singh alleged that Divya Pahuja was blackmailing him with objectionable photos of him on her cellphone. When Divya refused to provide him with the password for her phone, Singh said he shot her dead. 


 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement