Published 20:58 IST, July 16th 2024

Moderate Rain Expected in Delhi, Maximum Temperature at 38.4°C

After a rainy start to the week, the city experienced a humid Tuesday with the maximum temperature recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity oscillated between 80 per cent and 56 per cent, as per IMD bulletin.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
delhi rain
Moderate Rain Expected in Delhi, Maximum Temperature at 38.4°C | Image: ANI
20:58 IST, July 16th 2024