English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 22nd, 2022 at 17:50 IST

Modi govt increased funds for tribal welfare: Shah

Modi govt increased funds for tribal welfare: Shah

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi increased the allocation of funds for the welfare of tribal communities drastically after coming to power, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Friday.

He was speaking at `Van Samiti Sammelan', a program where bonus was distributed to collectors of forest produce such as Tendu leaves.

Advertisement

“This is a government of the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Dalits and Backward Classes. During Congress government's time, only Rs 21,000 crore were provided for the welfare of (tribal) people, but after Modi came to power in 2014, it has been enhanced to Rs 78,000 crore,” Shah said.

He also unveiled a plaque announcing the change of status of 827 `forest villages' into `revenue villages'. There was a demand that these areas be declared revenue villages to ensure their development as there are restrictions on undertaking projects in forest areas.

Advertisement

Terming the decision as historic, the Union minister said that it fulfilled a long-pending demand.

The Modi government has resolved to construct houses for each and every individual by 2022, Shah further said.

Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh government has also decided to provide 20 per cent bonus to forest societies, he noted.

Scheduled Tribes account for 21 per cent of Madhya Pradesh's population.

Advertisement

Several other Union ministers including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and L Murugan besides state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his cabinet colleagues Vijay Shah, Bhupendra Singh, Narottam Mishra and Vishwas Sarang, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and state BJP chief V D Sharma were among those present.

Speaking at the function earlier, Chouhan highlighted the steps taken by his government for the welfare of tribal population, especially the decision to convert 827 out of 925 forest villages into revenue ones. PTI MAS LAL KRK KRK

Advertisement

Published April 22nd, 2022 at 17:50 IST

Narendra ModiAmit Shah

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

4 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

4 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

5 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

18 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

18 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

18 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

18 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

19 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

19 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. R Praggnanandhaa crushes Vincent Keymer in opener of Prague Masters

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Anderson calls COMPLETELY IGNORED Indian bowler as world-class

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. Greater Noida: 2 Nurses Help Woman Give Birth at Busy Road Intersection

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info14 minutes ago

  5. 'He experiences a bit of pain': Another Indian player heads to London

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo