English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:40 IST

Modi govt only knows intimidation: Cong after searches on premises of Harsh Mander, Sonu Sood

Modi govt only knows intimidation: Cong after searches on premises of Harsh Mander, Sonu Sood

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi,  Sep 16 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday hit out at the Centre after searches were carried out by probe agencies at the premises of activist Harsh Mander and actor Sonu Sood, saying the government only knows threats and intimidation but democracy will triumph.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said even though 'raid raaj' continues under the Narendra Modi government, accountability will continue to be sought.

Advertisement

"Raid Raj continues unabated ! Intimidation  is all Government knows! Threats is the mantra of Modi Government! New targets are Harsh Mander and Sonu Sood," he said on Twitter.

"Truth will.prevail,  dissent will.persist, accountability will be sought, questions will be asked, democracy will triumph," he added.

Advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of human rights activist and retired IAS officer Harsh Mander here in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The Income Tax Department officials had descended on the premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai and some other places on Wednesday in connection with an alleged tax evasion probe, official sources had said.

Advertisement

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said fear, deception and intimidation continue under the Modi government.  "One day after the International Day of Democracy, Modi Sarkar continues with its FDI obsession—Fear, Deception, Intimidation, by harassing a renowned activist and intellectual, Harsh Mander. And He gives lectures to others on inclusiveness and democracy," Ramesh said in a tweet.

He cited reports of raids on Sood and Mander.  PTI SKC TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published September 16th, 2021 at 22:40 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

11 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rural consumption growing faster than urban consumption: NITI Aayog CEO

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  2. Power Minister Finalises Funding Mechanism for Round-the-Clock Renewable

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo