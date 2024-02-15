English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

In Pics | UAE Vice President's 'Special Gift' To PM Modi

UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gifted a copy of his book ‘My Story’ to PM Modi

Apoorva Shukla
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PM Modi in UAE: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Vice President of the West Asian Nation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented a special gift to the Indian Prime Minister during the bilateral meeting. PM Modi was on a two-day visit to UAE, the highlight of which remained the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir. 

During the meeting with PM Modi, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gifted a copy of his book ‘My Story’ to the prime minister. 

Image

 

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also wrote a personalised message to PM Modi. "Your Excellency Narendra Modi, These past 50 years have been a journey of valuable experiences and reflections. I hope you enjoy reading my story," the vice president wrote. 

Image

 

Advertisement

Thanking him, PM Modi shared the glimpse of the meeting with the UAE vice president on X (formerly Twitter). “Generations to come will be inspired by his life and outstanding work. His dedication to Dubai's growth and vision for our planet are outstanding,” said PM Modi in his post on X. 

 

Regarding the present, PM Modi said, “A gesture I will always cherish! During our meeting today, @HHShkMohd presented me with a copy of his book and a personalised message.” 

Advertisement

During the meeting, both the leaders held a wide range of discussions as the two leaders acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora, which PM Modi referred as Bhartiya Diaspora, to Dubai's evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism.

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 09:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

10 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

10 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

10 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

10 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

11 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

11 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

18 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

19 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

20 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

20 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MTHL: Over 8 Lakh Vehicles Ply on India's Longest Sea Bridge In Mumbai

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. Mukesh Kumar RELEASED BCCI offers new update on pacer

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. NIACL assistant recruitment 2024: Last date to apply today

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 Twist: BJP-JDS Surprises with Fifth Candidate

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. Nifty, Sensex open higher; IT stocks rebound

    Business News28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo