In Pics | UAE Vice President's 'Special Gift' To PM Modi

PM Modi in UAE: During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to the United Arab Emirates, the Vice President of the West Asian Nation Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented a special gift to the Indian Prime Minister during the bilateral meeting. PM Modi was on a two-day visit to UAE, the highlight of which remained the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.



During the meeting with PM Modi, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gifted a copy of his book ‘My Story’ to the prime minister.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also wrote a personalised message to PM Modi. "Your Excellency Narendra Modi, These past 50 years have been a journey of valuable experiences and reflections. I hope you enjoy reading my story," the vice president wrote.

Thanking him, PM Modi shared the glimpse of the meeting with the UAE vice president on X (formerly Twitter). “Generations to come will be inspired by his life and outstanding work. His dedication to Dubai's growth and vision for our planet are outstanding,” said PM Modi in his post on X.

A gesture I will always cherish!



During our meeting today, @HHShkMohd presented me with a copy of his book and a personalised message. Generations to come will be inspired by his life and outstanding work. His dedication to Dubai’s growth and vision for our planet are… pic.twitter.com/iS2NkM6NMv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2024

During the meeting, both the leaders held a wide range of discussions as the two leaders acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora, which PM Modi referred as Bhartiya Diaspora, to Dubai's evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism.