Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated or laid the foundation stones of development projects worth more than Rs 42,000 crore across the country. Of these, projects worth Rs 34,700 crore will come up in Uttar Pradesh, a majority of them involving the construction of airports or airport buildings.

The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders as he visited the Manduri area of Azamgarh district where he launched the projects and also addressed a rally.

PM Modi inaugurates new airports and national highway projects

PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 15 airport projects across the country worth more than Rs 9,800 crore. The projects comprised 12 new terminal buildings, one each for Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of three new terminal buildings for Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi Airports. The 12 new terminal buildings will have a combined capacity to serve 620 lakh passengers annually, while the three terminals, whose foundation stone was laid, once completed, will help those airports serve 95 lakh passengers per annum, according to PIB.

"These Terminal Buildings have state-of-the-art passenger amenities and are also equipped with various sustainability features like Double-Insulated Roofing System, Provision of Canopies for energy saving, LED Lighting etc.

"The designs of these Airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of heritage structures of that state and city, thus reflecting the local culture and highlighting the heritage of the region," read its statement The PM also inaugurated Maharaja Suhel Dev State University, Azamgarh, constructed at a cost of 108 crore.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of five major National Highway projects worth Rs 11,500 crore.

More than 5,342 km of roads built in 59 UP districts under the PM Gram Sadak Yojna worth Rs 3,700 crore were also inaugurated by the PM.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 12 railway projects across UP worth Rs 8,200 cr.

He also inaugurated three sewage projects built under Namami Ganga Yojna worth Rs 1,114 cr in Prayagraj, Etawah, and Jaunpur districts of the state.

The prime minister is also slated to inaugurate the Light House Project (LHP) in Lucknow and Ranchi under which more than 2000 affordable flats have been built with modern infrastructure.