  • Modi to Release 18th Instalment of PM-kisan Scheme Aid at Washim Function on Oct 5

Published 00:09 IST, October 4th 2024

Modi to Release 18th Instalment of PM-kisan Scheme Aid at Washim Function on Oct 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function on October 5 in Maharashtra's Washim district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function on October 5 in Maharashtra's Washim district.
  • 2 min read
23:54 IST, October 3rd 2024