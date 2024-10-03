Published 00:09 IST, October 4th 2024
Modi to Release 18th Instalment of PM-kisan Scheme Aid at Washim Function on Oct 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function on October 5 in Maharashtra's Washim district.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 18th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme at a function on October 5 in Maharashtra's Washim district. | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:54 IST, October 3rd 2024