Updated February 27th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Famous Punjabi Singer Bunty Bains Narrowly Escapes After Gunmen Open Fire At Mohali Dhaba

Bains had received a suspicious call, demanding Rs 1 crore from him. The caller warned Bains that he will be killed if the ransom money was not paid.

Digital Desk
Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Bunty Bains
Unknown Assailants Open Fire On Bunty Bains | Image:Repunlic
Chandigarh: In a shocking incident, unknown assailants opened fire at a dhaba where renowned Punjabi music composer Bunty Bains on Monday night was having dinner with family and friends in Mohali's Sector 79. This incident happened half an hour after Bains posted an Instagram story from Katani Premium Dhaba. Extortion could have been a motive behind the attack, ADGP Jaskaran Singh stated, adding that further investigation was underway.

After narrowly escaping the attack, Bains filed a complaint. Both him and his family were reported safe. As per reports, Bains had received a suspicious call, demanding Rs 1 crore from him. The caller warned Bains that he will be killed if the ransom money was not paid. The threat call reportedly came from a dreaded gangster based out of Canada, identified as Lucky Patial, who has alleged links with Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs.
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

