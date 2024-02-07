Advertisement

Ayodhya: On the eve of the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat shed light on the historical background of the Ayodhya Temple and the long drawn conflict surrounding it. In a piece, published in Marathi, Bhagwat pointed out at how the invaders destroyed all the important places of religious importance over 1,500 years in a bid to destabilise the society. erode the social and cultural systems.

Bhagwat highlighted how the nature of invasion changed from just plundering to colonising. However, he pointed out that the attacks from the invaders from Central Asia brought about only destruction in the name of Islam. "Their only purpose was to break the social and cultural fabric of the Bharatiya society and to weaken it blow by blow,” he wrote.

“The demolition of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya was also done with the same intention and for the same purpose. This policy of the invaders was not limited to just Ayodhya or any one temple, but was a war strategy for the entire world,” the RSS chief added.

Bhagwat further highlighted the constant struggle to reclaim the Ayodhya Temple since it was destroyed by Babur in the 16th century. From the 1857 War of Independence to the historic 2019 Supreme Court verdict, that paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir, Bhagwat charted out the several highs and lows in the persistent battle for reclaiming Ayodhya's lost glory.

The new 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla, carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday afternoon, brought there on a truck earlier. The first image of the new idol placed inside the sanctum sanctorum with eyes covered with a cloth had surfaced on social media late Thursday night.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple here will take place on January 22 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other dignitaries. The entry into the temple will be from the east side and exit from the south side. The entire temple superstructure will eventually be three-storeyed -- G+2, the temple trust's general secretary Champat Rai earlier said.

Visitors will climb 32 steps from the eastern side to reach the main temple. The temple complex, built in the traditional Nagara style, will be 380 feet long (east-west direction), 250 feet wide, and 161 feet high.

(With inputs from PTI)