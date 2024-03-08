Advertisement

Indore: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently granted divorce to a man after observing that a mother was misguiding her daughter against him which the bench perceived as cruelty, as per reports. The court's decision came in response to a case where the wife had filed multiple criminal cases against her husband and his family members and prevented him from meeting their minor daughter.

The division bench of Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Vinay Saraf refrained from commenting on the wife's criminal complaints due to their ongoing status, reports added. However, they noted that the wife had made serious allegations against the husband and his family members.The bench said, "wife crossed all barriers in levelling allegations against husband and his family members". The court found that the husband was not allowed to meet his daughter after her birth in 2014. Despite the Family Court's directive to allow access, the wife refused to comply. This behaviour, the court stated, amounted to mental cruelty.

Tutored Daughter to Speak Against Father: MP HC

Drawing on recent observations by the Delhi and Kerala High Courts regarding parental alienation, the Madhya Pradesh High Court also added the harmful effects of manipulating a child against one parent.In the case at hand, the husband filed a custody petition seeking access to his daughter, which was granted by the Family Court in 2017. However, the wife continued to obstruct meetings between the father and daughter. "In view of above, pronouncement of Delhi and Kerala High Courts and in the facts and circumstances of the present case, it can be safely observed that in present case also the wife has tried to keep away husband from the minor daughter and tutored her to speak against her own father. This is a serious matter and definitely caused mental cruelty to the husband," the bench said.

Marriage Has Irretrievably Broken Down Due to Multiple FIRs: Bench

The court also noted that the wife's conduct, including leaving the father’s home shortly after marriage and failing to return, contributed to the breakdown of the marriage. Despite attempts at mediation, the bitterness created by the wife's actions made reconciliation unlikely.The High Court further stated that granting divorce would relieve both parties of pain and sorrow. It declined to comment on the merits of the pending criminal cases filed by both the husband and wife. The reason for these being these complaints are registered in other courts and are still impending.

"...marriage has irretrievably broken down due to multiple FIRs and complaints lodged by the wife. Dissolution of marriage will relieve both sides of pain and anguish...Even if this court refuses decree of divorce to appellant husband, there are hardly any chances of respondent wife leading a happy life with appellant husband because a lot of bitterness created by conduct of respondent wife, which amounts to cruelty," it added.

The bench had also said ,”So far as lodging of FIRs and filing of various criminal cases are concerned, all cases are still pending and any comment on merits of pending cases may prejudice interest of parties and create obstacle in just disposal of cases by competent courts, therefore this court refrains from giving any finding touching the merits of pending criminal cases," .