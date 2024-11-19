Published 07:12 IST, November 19th 2024
Moment Elon Musk's SpaceX Launched India's GSAT-N2 Satellite for In-Flight WiFi Revolution | WATCH
This marks a big achievement following the first of many commercial collaborations between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and SpaceX
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Moment Elon Musk's SpaceX Launched India's GSAT-N2 Satellite for In-Flight WiFi Revolution | WATCH | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
07:12 IST, November 19th 2024