New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved its verdict on the regular bail plea of former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on charges of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him. The arrest was made based on a CBI FIR (First Information Report) registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI. Subsequently, on May 26, 2023, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Jain on medical grounds. This interim bail was extended from time to time, with the latest extension until January 8, as per the top court's decision on December 14, 2023. Jain moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order dated April 6, 2023, which dismissed his regular bail application in the case.

The bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal heard arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate. The bench reserved its judgment after the hearing.

The case involves allegations of money laundering against Jain through companies allegedly linked to him, as per the CBI FIR. However, Jain has denied these allegations.

