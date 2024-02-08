English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

Money Laundering Case: Supreme Court Reserves Verdict on Bail Plea of Satyendar Jain

The SC reserved its verdict on the bail plea of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case.

Radhika Dhawad
former Delhi Jail Minister Satyendra Jain
Former Delhi Jail Minister Satyendar Jain | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, reserved its verdict on the regular bail plea of former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, on charges of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him. The arrest was made based on a CBI FIR (First Information Report) registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI. Subsequently, on May 26, 2023, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Jain on medical grounds. This interim bail was extended from time to time, with the latest extension until January 8, as per the top court's decision on December 14, 2023. Jain moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's order dated April 6, 2023, which dismissed his regular bail application in the case.

Advertisement

The bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal heard arguments from senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate. The bench reserved its judgment after the hearing.

The case involves allegations of money laundering against Jain through companies allegedly linked to him, as per the CBI FIR. However, Jain has denied these allegations.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. With improved fitness, gymnast Pranati Nayak hopes for further success

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News11 minutes ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun, Vivek Attend Indian Police Force Actor's Reception

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement