Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told the Bombay High Court that it will not arrest Sameer Wankhede, NCB's former Mumbai Zonal Director, till February 20. The central agency is probing Wankhede in connection with a money laundering case.

Wankhede has challenged the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) case in the High Court and has sought to quash the case against him. The high court will next hear the matter on February 20.

ECIR stands for Enforcement Case Information Report. It is a formal entry of a complaint lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier on February 10, Sameer Wankhede said that he has full faith in the judiciary after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against him. The Enforcement Directorate has initiated the case, acknowledging a CBI FIR that alleges a Rs 25 crore bribe demand by Sameer Wankhede in connection with seizure of drugs from a cruise.

Wankhede expressed surprise that the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is based on a CBI FIR, which is currently under question before the Bombay High Court. He refrained from commenting further as the matter is subjudice and stated that he would give the appropriate reply in court at the right time.

(With ANI inputs)

