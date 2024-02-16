Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Money Laundering Case: Won't Arrest Sameer Wankhede Till February 20, ED to Bombay HC

Sameer Wankhede case: The Bombay high court will next hear the matter on February 20.

Digital Desk
Sameer Wankhede Booked, ED Launches Probe Into Money Laundering Case Against Ex-NCB Officer
Wankhede has challenged the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) case in the High Court and has sought to quash the case against him | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has told the Bombay High Court that it will not arrest Sameer Wankhede, NCB's former Mumbai Zonal Director, till February 20. The central agency is probing Wankhede in connection with a money laundering case.

Wankhede has challenged the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) case in the High Court and has sought to quash the case against him. The high court will next hear the matter on February 20.

Advertisement

ECIR stands for Enforcement Case Information Report. It is a formal entry of a complaint lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier on February 10, Sameer Wankhede said that he has full faith in the judiciary after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against him. The Enforcement Directorate has initiated the case, acknowledging a CBI FIR that alleges a Rs 25 crore bribe demand by Sameer Wankhede in connection with seizure of drugs from a cruise.

Wankhede expressed surprise that the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is based on a CBI FIR, which is currently under question before the Bombay High Court. He refrained from commenting further as the matter is subjudice and stated that he would give the appropriate reply in court at the right time. 

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

11 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

12 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

12 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

12 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

12 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

12 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

12 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

12 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

12 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

13 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

13 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

13 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

15 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BYD plans to launch third EV in India

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Mahindra & Mahindra inks supply agreement with Volkswagen

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP Probe Panel Enroute Sandeshkhali Stopped by Bengal Police

    India News12 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget restores fee reimbursement scheme for minority students

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka BJP MP Anant Hegde Sparks Outrage Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo