sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |

Published 20:16 IST, August 13th 2024

Money Laundering Charges Framed Against TMC MP Saket Gokhale: ED

A special PMLA court in Ahmedabad framed criminal charges under the anti-money laundering law against TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Money Laundering Charges Framed Against TMC MP Saket Gokhale: ED
Money Laundering Charges Framed Against TMC MP Saket Gokhale: ED | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:16 IST, August 13th 2024