Published 20:16 IST, August 13th 2024
Money Laundering Charges Framed Against TMC MP Saket Gokhale: ED
A special PMLA court in Ahmedabad framed criminal charges under the anti-money laundering law against TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Money Laundering Charges Framed Against TMC MP Saket Gokhale: ED | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:16 IST, August 13th 2024