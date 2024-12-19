Monkeypox Scare In Kerala: Two New Cases Detected, Both Returned From UAE | Image: Freepik

Thiruvananthapuram: Two fresh cases of Monkeypox (MPX) have been reported in Kerala , state Health Minister Veena George announced on Wednesday.

Both men, who had reportedly returned from the UAE, tested positive for the disease, the minister said.

The first patient, a resident of Wayanad district, was initially found to be infected, while the second individual, from Kannur, tested positive shortly after, according to the statement. Both individuals are undergoing medical treatment at Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur.

Details of their contact tracing and movement history will be published soon, the statement added.

Health Department's Response

The Health Department has advised those who came into contact with the patients to monitor themselves for symptoms and report any signs of illness promptly.

A meeting was convened by the state-level Rapid Response Team, led by the Health Minister, to assess the situation and issue directives for arranging additional isolation facilities.

Health Minister Veena George stated, “We have a robust mechanism to handle emerging infectious diseases, and we urge people to adhere to preventive measures, especially those traveling from abroad.”

Travelers arriving from abroad who develop symptoms have been advised to isolate themselves and immediately inform the health department. Awareness campaigns, including those at airports, have been intensified. Vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women, and children have been urged to exercise extra caution, the statement added.