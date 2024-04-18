Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Jun 15 (PTI) The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Odisha during the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district and some other places in the southern part of Odisha have already started experiencing pre-monsoon rainfall, the Bhubaneswar Centre of IMD’s Meteorological Department said Wednesday.

One or two places in 16 districts of the coastal state are likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied by lightning for 24 hours beginning from 8.30 am on June 15, the weather office said.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur,” the IMD’s regional centre said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of interior Odisha, besides Gajapati, and Ganjam and at a few other places, it said. PTI AAM MM MM