Published 15:19 IST, July 25th 2024
Monsoon LIVE Updates: Army Called in Pune to Rescue People From Floods, Mumbai On Alert
Heavy rain in Mumbai has led to flight delays, cancellations, and severe flooding. A red alert has been issued, predicting extremely heavy rainfall.
- India News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Red Alert Issued For Palghar, Thane And Several Areas; Flights-Trains Badly Hit | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
07:54 IST, July 25th 2024