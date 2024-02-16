English
Updated July 14th, 2022 at 20:42 IST

Monsoon session of Himachal Assembly from August 10

The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from August 10 to 13, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Press Trust Of India
Himachal Pradesh
The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held from August 10 to 13, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.  

The Cabinet decided to recommend the state governor to convene the monsoon session of the state Assembly in four sittings from August 10 to 13, the spokesperson said. 

Published July 14th, 2022 at 20:42 IST

