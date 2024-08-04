Published 11:26 IST, August 4th 2024
Monsoon Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert for UP, MP, Goa; Orange in Mumbai
IMD has issued a red alert for Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa for August 4.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
The NDRF said that it has deployed two teams in Balewadi, Pune and Chinchwad, due to continuous rainfall and a red alert in the Pune district. | Image: PTI
- 2 min read
10:48 IST, August 4th 2024