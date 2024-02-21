Advertisement

New Delhi: A month following the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the temple town continues to buzz with fervent devotion as devotees from across the country flock to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. An impressive tally of 50 lakh pilgrims visited Ayodhya since the Pran Prathistha ceremony. Officials of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra have reported that over 25 lakh devotees thronged the temple in the first 10 days post the consecration ceremony, with daily footfall averaging between one to two lakh devotees throughout February. Prakash Gupta, office in-charge of the temple trust, estimated that the total number of devotees who have visited the temple thus far stands at around 50-60 lakh.

Enthusiasm for Darshan remains palpable

Sleeper buses line up along the roads, ferrying pilgrims to the designated parking lots, while electric buses and e-rickshaws transport them to the temple premises. Along the revered Ram Path, devotees tread barefoot, chanting "Jai Sri Ram '' and reciting verses from the Ramayan, while local vendors peddle sweetmeats and religious paraphernalia to eager visitors.

Festivities in Ayodhya are in full swing, with a kaleidoscope of cultural diversity on display as devotees from different states and regions come together in reverence.

From Maharashtra to Rajasthan to Uttarakhand, the vibrant tapestry of India's cultural heritage adorns the streets, punctuated by the occasional presence of local politicians and Bollywood celebrities paying homage to the deity.

Inside the temple, the atmosphere is charged with devotion as devotees patiently wait in queues, their hearts brimming with anticipation to catch a glimpse of Lord Ram's idol.

"I never thought I would be able to see Lord Ram in a temple in my lifetime but my wish has been fulfilled," expressed Subhash Kumawat, a pilgrim from Rajasthan, echoing the sentiments of countless devotees who have traveled far and wide to be in the presence of their beloved deity.

SpiceJet’s Direct Flights From Ayodhya To Eight Cities

SpiceJet launched flights from Ayodhya to eight key cities of the country on Thursday for seamless connectivity, said SpiceJet on X.

According to the statement, the new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The immense demand emanating from the recent Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ram Temple has increased the tourism potential of Ayodhya and laid down a new path for economic and social development.

The flight services will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Special Train To Ayodhya Flagged From New Delhi

A special train was flagged off from Old Railway Station, New Delhi to Ayodhya Dham. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flagged off a special train from Old Delhi Railway Station to Ayodhya Dham.State BJP president K.Surendran, who is on a statewide yatra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, will receive the train at Kottayam railway station.

"We are very very excited to go to Ayodhya. I have gratitude that I am travelling to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Temple," a passenger at Thiruvananthapuram had told Republic.

A special train service visited the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, starting from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, will reach Mangaluru junction.