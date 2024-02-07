Updated February 6th, 2024 at 12:46 IST
SFIO Raids CMRL Office in Kochi in Link With Monthly Payment Scam Involving Kerala CM's Daughter
The IITISB found that CMRL disbursed Rs 135 crore to political leaders and others between 2016 and 2019 including the CM's daughter Veena.
Aluva: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) raids the CMRL office in Aluva, Kochi in link to the 'monthly payment' scam involving Kerala's Chief Minister daughter Veena Vijayan.
The raids were conducted on Monday when the officials reached the office around 9 am and began examining the company's documents.
This comes as the Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued a probe order on January 31, led by Deputy Director Arun Prasad conducted when CMRL MD and his son were present at the office.
The Income Tax Interim Settlement Board (ITISB) found that CMRL disbursed Rs 135 crore to political leaders and others between 2016 and 2019 including the CM's daughter, who received 1.72 crores from CMRL services that were not provided.
Meanwhile, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) came out with a preliminary report pointing out major violations in its transactions with Kochi-based CMRL.
The ROC had recommended investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Prevention of corruption act.
Published February 6th, 2024 at 12:09 IST
