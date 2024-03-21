×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 11:10 IST

You Proceeded Without CM's Order: Punjab Govt Pulls Up Ajoy Sharma Over Moosewala's Mother's IVF

It further stated that Sharma proceeded in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | Image:PTI
Chandigarh: The Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann on Thursday issued a notice to Health Minister Ajoy Sharma asking about the IVF treatment details of Sidhu Moosewala's parents.

The notice issued on to the Health Minster read, "Vide its memo no U.11019/15/2024-HR dated 14th March 2024, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, sought a report from you regarding IVE treatment of Smt. Charan Kaur (Sh. Sidhu Moosewala's mother). In light of the provisions of Rules of Business, 1992, and given the significance of the issue involved, you were required to bring it to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and take their orders regarding further course of action."

It further stated that Sharma proceeded in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

"However, you proceeded to act in the matter without bringing this issue to the notice of your Minister-in-charge and Hon'ble Chief Minister and without taking any orders from them. This is a serious lapse on your part. Hence, you are asked to Show Cause within two weeks as to why proceedings under the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969 should not be initiated against you. This issues with the approval of Competent Authority."

This development comes as the Centre earlier sought a report from the state government regarding the law on babies born through IVF technology in connection with the IVF treatment of Sidhu Moosewala's mother.

"Under the Section 21(g) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years. Therefore, you are requested to look into the matter and submit a report to this department of the action taken in this case as per the ART (Regulation) Act, 2021," the letter read.

This is because while Moosewala's father is aged around 60, his mother Charan Kaur is 58 years old, which is above the age limit.

Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh alleged that the state government has been harassing him following the birth of his child. Taking to social media, he expressed his frustration alleging that the govt has been pressurising him to provide the legal documents of the child.

He appealed to the government, particularly to the chief minister, to allow the treatment process to proceed smoothly and emphasized that he had not violated any laws. He further added that he is willing to cooperate by providing all necessary legal documents if required.

 

 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:03 IST

