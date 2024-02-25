More Snow, Rain Likely Over Next Few Days in Himachal as Cold Wave Shows No Signs of Abating

Advertisement

SHIMLA: The cold wave conditions sweeping across the state of Himachal Pradesh show every sign of continuing as the local MeT department has predicted snowfall in many places in the higher hills across the state from February 25 to March 1. The weather department has also forecasted the possibility of rains in the mid hill areas on February 26, 27 and 29.

Furthermore, a yellow alert has also been issued, warning of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas on February 26, 27, 29 and March 1.

As for Sunday, February 25, cold wave conditions continued in tribal areas and higher hills of the state, with some areas receiving light snowfall.

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, said the MeT department.

Manali received 4 cm of snowfall, followed by 3.5 cm in Kalpa, 3.2 cm in Sangla, 2 cm in Khadrala and 1 cm in Sarahan. Shimla, Kufri, Dalhousie, Keylong, Kukumseri and Gondla received trace snowfall, according to the weather office.

Keylong recorded a night temperature of minus 11.7 degrees Celsius and Kalpa minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. Tourist resorts of Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie, Manali, Shimla shivered at minus 4 degrees Celsius, minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

As many as 292 roads, including four national highways, in the state are still closed for traffic. Of these, 246 roads are in Lahaul and Spiti, 29 in Chamba and 10 in Kullu, according to the state emergency operation centre.

With inputs from PTI.