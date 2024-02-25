English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

More Snow, Rain Likely Over Next Few Days in Himachal as Cold Wave Shows No Signs of Abating

As many as 292 roads, including four national highways, in Himachal Pradesh still remain closed for traffic as the cold wave continues.

Digital Desk
Himachal Pradesh continues to face cold wave conditions.
Himachal Pradesh continues to face cold wave conditions. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

SHIMLA: The cold wave conditions sweeping across the state of Himachal Pradesh show every sign of continuing as the local MeT department has predicted snowfall in many places in the higher hills across the state from February 25 to March 1. The weather department has also forecasted the possibility of rains in the mid hill areas on February 26, 27 and 29.

Furthermore, a yellow alert has also been issued, warning of thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas on February 26, 27, 29 and March 1.  

Advertisement

As for Sunday, February 25, cold wave conditions continued in tribal areas and higher hills of the state, with some areas receiving light snowfall. 

Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti recorded the lowest night temperature in the state at minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, said the MeT department. 

Advertisement

Manali received 4 cm of snowfall, followed by 3.5 cm in Kalpa, 3.2 cm in Sangla, 2 cm in Khadrala and 1 cm in Sarahan. Shimla, Kufri, Dalhousie, Keylong, Kukumseri and Gondla received trace snowfall, according to the weather office.

Keylong recorded a night temperature of minus 11.7 degrees Celsius and Kalpa minus 7.2 degrees Celsius. Tourist resorts of Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie, Manali, Shimla shivered at minus 4 degrees Celsius, minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, minus 2.2 degrees Celsius and 0.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Advertisement

As many as 292 roads, including four national highways, in the state are still closed for traffic. Of these, 246 roads are in Lahaul and Spiti, 29 in Chamba and 10 in Kullu, according to the state emergency operation centre.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

an hour ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

an hour ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

19 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

19 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

19 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

19 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

19 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Turns Prosthetic Eye into Flashlight

    World29 minutes ago

  2. PM Seeks Blessings from Dwarka Shankaracharya

    Web Stories32 minutes ago

  3. From PCs to AI - Satya Nadella’s 10 years at Microsoft's helm

    Tech 39 minutes ago

  4. Tax-saving strategies for senior citizens in 2024

    Business Newsan hour ago

  5. Jheel Mehta Reveals What Made Her Quit TMKOC, Says 'It's Not Her Height'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo