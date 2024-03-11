×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

More Steel Than Eiffel Tower: Dwarka Expressway — an Engineering Marvel | 7 Things to Know

India's first elevated eight-lane high-speed highway and an engineering marvel-- Dwarka Expressway was inaugurated today.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
More Steel Than Eiffel Tower: Dwarka Expressway — an Engineering Marvel | 7 Things to Know
More Steel Than Eiffel Tower: Dwarka Expressway — an Engineering Marvel | 7 Things to Know | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Delhi-NCR: India's first elevated eight-lane high-speed highway and an engineering marvel-- Dwarka Expressway will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the much-awaited Haryana section of the expressway in Gurugram. The Haryana section includes two packages -- from the Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2 km) and from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula (Cloverleaf Interchange) (8.7 km).

Overall, about 19 kilometres of the expressway stretch fall in Haryana while the remaining 10 kilometres are in Delhi.

Dwarka Expressway: 7 Things to Know​

  1. The 19-km elevated stretch of the expressway, which has eight lanes, all supported by one pillar. The project aims to save space on the ground for broader service roads and congestion-free vehicle movement.
  2. The section of the newly made expressway near the Delhi IGI airport has 8-lane under tunnel stretch. Known as shallow tunnel, it don't require boring machines as it doesn't go deep inside the road. The plan was to build the tunnel because elevated structures are not allowed near the airport.
  3. For the total construction, it is estimated to consume 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times the steel used in the Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cubic metres of concrete (6 times the concrete used in the Burj Khalifa).
  4. The expressway connects directly to IGI’s Terminal 3 using a three-lane, 2.3km tunnel that connects from Mahipalpur to T3. A 500-meter part of this tunnel, the section closest to the airport, has blast proof designed.
  5. Aimed at easing traffic movement for local city commuters, about three-fourths of its entire length of 28.5km is raised above ground level, leaving the surface road for city commuters
  6. The marvel of engineering- Dwarka Expressway- includes country's first 4-level interchanges at three spots- Shiv Murti, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and near IMT Manesar in Gurgaon. 
  7. There is no official information on the toll fees for the vehicles passing the expressway. 

 


 

 

 

Published March 11th, 2024 at 14:01 IST

