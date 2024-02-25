English
More than 10 lakh recover from COVID-19, Odisha administers over 2.5 cr vaccine doses

Odisha on Friday crossed two milestones in the pandemic management with the COVID-19 recovery figure crossing the 10 lakh mark and the state administering over 2.5 crore vaccine doses to people above 18 years, a health department official said.

With the recovery of 689 more patient’s Odisha’s COVID-19 recovery figure now stands at 10,00,548, which is 98.56 per cent of the state’s caseload, the official said.

Odisha has set a new benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 as 10,00,000+ COVID-19 positive patients have recovered successfully, the Health and Family Welfare department said.

Taking to twitter Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: "Glad that #Odisha has crossed a significant milestone in the fight against #COVID19 with more than 10 lakh recoveries, Salute to our healthcare professionals and #CovidWarriors for their hard work and sacrifices to save every precious life." Patnaik also lauded the state’s achievement in inoculation drive. "Crossing another milestone in #COVID19 fight, #Odisha has administered 2.5 crore vaccine doses to people. Commend the hard work & commitment of our healthcare workers and those involved in vaccination to ensure swift inoculation process to save precious lives," the chief minister said in another post.

Meanwhile, the Health and Family Welfare department has set new target of administering 4.13 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines daily against its earlier target of 3.5 lakh doses. 

