Published 14:48 IST, July 22nd 2024
More than 200 mm Rainfall in Several Areas of Mumbai Over 24 hours, NDRF Teams Deployed
Several locations in Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8 AM on Monday, with the intense rain in the morning
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Several locations in Mumbai received over 200 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8 AM on Monday, with the intense rain in the morning | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:48 IST, July 22nd 2024