Published 23:57 IST, July 15th 2024
More Than 400 CCTVs Installed in Nine Days at Taloja Jail: ADG Gupta
Addressing a press conference in Navi Mumbai, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Amitabh Gupta said the cameras will also reduce the number of complaints pertaining to the jail.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
More Than 400 CCTVs Installed in Nine Days at Taloja Jail: ADG Gupta | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
23:57 IST, July 15th 2024