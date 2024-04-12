Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will pay a four-day visit to Zimbabwe and the Republic of Malawi beginning Monday to further enhance bilateral ties.

In the first leg of his tour, Muraleedharan will be in Zimbabwe on June 6 and 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.

From Zimbabwe, he will travel to Malawi for a two-day visit on June 8 and 9.

"During the visit to Zimbabwe, the minister of state will call on Emmerson D Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and meet other senior leaders of the country," the MEA said.

It said he will also hold discussions with Foreign Minister Frederick Shava on various matters to enhance mutual cooperation.

In Malawi, Muraleedharan will call on President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and meet other senior leaders of the country.

The MEA said Muraleedharan will also hold talks with Foreign Minister Nancy Tembo on matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

The minister will also meet a cross-section of the Indian community in both the countries and participate in events marking 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

"India shares excellent bilateral relations with both Zimbabwe and Malawi ranging across political, economic, cultural and development assistance fields, which have particularly strengthened in the past few years," the MEA said in a statement.

It said Muraleedharan's visit would add further momentum to India's multifaceted relations with the two countries. PTI MPB CJ CJ