Updated 17 June 2026 at 21:00 IST WATCH | 'Most Beautiful Man, Nice, Angel...': Trump Showers Praise On PM Modi At Bilateral Meet On Sidelines Of G7 Summit Trump described PM Modi as the "most beautiful-looking man" and "like an angel," while also acknowledging him as a "tough negotiator" during bilateral meeting in France on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.