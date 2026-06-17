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  • WATCH | 'Most Beautiful Man, Nice, Angel...': Trump Showers Praise On PM Modi At Bilateral Meet On Sidelines Of G7 Summit

WATCH | 'Most Beautiful Man, Nice, Angel...': Trump Showers Praise On PM Modi At Bilateral Meet On Sidelines Of G7 Summit

Trump described PM Modi as the "most beautiful-looking man" and "like an angel," while also acknowledging him as a "tough negotiator" during bilateral meeting in France on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.

Nidhi Sinha
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WATCH | 'Most Beautiful Man, Nice, Angel...': Trump Showers Praise On PM Modi At Bilateral Meet On Sidelines Of G7 Summit
WATCH | 'Most Beautiful Man, Nice, Angel...': Trump Showers Praise On PM Modi At Bilateral Meet On Sidelines Of G7 Summit | Image: Republic

Evian: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the India-US bilateral talks held in Evian, France, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Trump described PM Modi as the "most beautiful-looking man" and "like an angel," while also acknowledging him as a "tough negotiator".

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 Nidhi Sinha
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