Updated January 18th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

'Most Corrupt Govt Functioning in State': Rahul Gandhi after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Assam

Soon after ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Assam, Congress' Rahul Gandhi claimed that the “most corrupt government” in India is functioning in the state.

Digital Desk
Rahul
'Most Corrupt Govt Functioning in State': Rahul Gandhi after Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Enters Assam | Image:X/@INCIndia
Sivasagar: Soon after ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ entered Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that perhaps the “most corrupt government” in India is functioning in the state.

Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered Assam from Nagaland, Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for “spreading hatred and looting public money”.

“Perhaps, the most corrupt government in India is in Assam. We will raise the issues of Assam during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’,” he said.

Talking about Manipur, from where the march began, Gandhi said a civil war-like situation is in the hill state with ethnic violence going on since May 3 last year.

“The state is divided and the prime minister has not visited there. In Nagaland, a framework agreement (to bring about a solution to the Naga political issue) was signed nine years ago and people are now asking what happened to it,” he said.

Countering BJP’s statement that such marches will not benefit the Congress, Gandhi said last year’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has changed the “political narrative” of the country.

“The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred and making one community fight against the other. Their only job is to loot public money and exploit the country,” he said.

The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the yatra will continue till January 25.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is scheduled to cover 110 districts in 15 states. (With inputs from PTI) 
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:31 IST

