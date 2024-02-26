Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 20th, 2021 at 20:18 IST

Mother, daughter killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K

Press Trust Of India
Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) A woman and her daughter were killed on Monday when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

One more family member was seriously injured in the accident which took place near Khellani at around 5.30 pm, they said.

They said Shakeel Ahmad along with his wife Salma Begum and daughter Tanha were on their way to Khellani when he lost control over his car which rolled down into a 200-feet deep gorge.

The rescuers swung into action and recovered the bodies of 35-year-old Begum and five-year-old Tanha from the scene, while Ahmad was found injured and was evacuated to hospital, the officials said. PTI TAS AB CK

Published September 20th, 2021 at 20:18 IST

