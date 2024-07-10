sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:24 IST, July 10th 2024

Mother, Son Found Dead in Flat in Ahmedabad

A 47-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were found dead in their house in Ahmedabad, with police suspecting that the son stabbed her to death before taking his own life, an official said on Wednesday. The suspected murder-suicide took place at Mahalakshmi Flats in the Paldi locality.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mother, son found dead in flat in Ahmedabad | Image: Pixabay
