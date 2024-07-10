Published 14:24 IST, July 10th 2024
Mother, Son Found Dead in Flat in Ahmedabad
A 47-year-old man and his 75-year-old mother were found dead in their house in Ahmedabad, with police suspecting that the son stabbed her to death before taking his own life, an official said on Wednesday. The suspected murder-suicide took place at Mahalakshmi Flats in the Paldi locality.
Press Trust Of India
