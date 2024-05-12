Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said that West Bengal had played a significant role in scripting India’s history as it led and helped the nation in difficult times but today unfortunately it has become a victim of crooked politics.

He said, "If we look back at the history of 1,000 years, then we will see some places have served the nation a lot. They have led the nation in times of crisis. Among those places are West Bengal and Tamil Nadu that led the country in many moments of crisis. Unfortunately, both Bengal and Tamil Nadu have become the victims of crooked politics."

Advertisement

PM Modi spoke on a range of topics significant for Bengal such as corruption, Sandeshkhali horror and vote bank politics etc during his 100-minute interview with Republic.

PM Modi on Sandeshkhali

Advertisement

PM Modi also talked about the law and order situation in the state following the Sandeshkhali incident wherein masses alleged rape and atrocities by TMC goons. He said Sandeshkhali is just a part of a bigger picture which is painted in colours of crime. He added that the entire Bengal is sitting on a volcano which can erupt anytime.

#PMModiAndArnab | "After Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal is sitting on a volcano that can erupt anytime. We’re speaking on the same issues Mamata once used to raise against the Left in the Parliament. Mamata is doing what the Left and Congress did earlier, only worse": Prime… pic.twitter.com/y8mrw9EjmF — Republic (@republic)

The PM said, "After the Sandeshkhali incident, West Bengal is sitting on a volcano that can erupt anytime.”

PM Modi targeted CM Mamata Banerjee over her ideologies stating that now she is practicing what she used to once oppose.

Advertisement

He added,” We’re speaking on the same issues Mamata once used to raise against the Left in the Parliament. Mamata is doing what the Left and Congress did earlier, only worse"

PM Modi on Bengal Teacher Scam

The BJP leader also discussed the teacher recruitment scam that rocked the state recently, which also saw some 25,000 people losing their jobs after the Supreme Court’s ruling.

While referring to bengal teachers scam, he said for hiring every govt employee in the state there is a fixed rate card, which decides who will get how much share from the bribe that people pay to get the job in the state.

Advertisement

#PMModiAndArnab | Looted Money to Be Returned to Corruption Victims in Modi 3.0?



"In Bengal, there’s an established rate card for govt jobs. In Kerala, communists looted thousands of crores from the poor and middle class in co-op bank scams. I am finding legal ways to return… pic.twitter.com/ew1QaWfvpv — Republic (@republic)

He said, "In Bengal, there’s an established rate card for govt jobs. In Kerala, communists looted thousands of crores from the poor and middle class in co-op bank scams. I am finding legal ways to return attached property seized from the corrupt to the poor."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted a legal cell to help the genuine teachers who had to bear the brunt of the wrongdoings of culprits following SC’s order.

PM Modi on Cash Stash

The PM alleged that under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, the state is diving deep into corruption as huge piles of cash were recovered from different places under her regime. He said that CM Banerjee doesn’t care about the jobs and income of people. Mountain of cash is a new normal under her governance, PM Modi said while targeting her over the money seized in the state that even counting machines took a long to count.

He added, “There is oppression and vote bank politics across Bengal. Mamata doesn’t believe in following the law of the land. She doesn’t care about jobs or income. Mountain of cash is the new normal in Bengal under Mamata. The last 50 years of Mamata and Left have destroyed Bengal. I am pained by the condition of Bengal today."

