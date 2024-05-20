Advertisement

Noida: A shocking incident unfolded on Delhi-Meerut Expressway between Noida and Ghaziabad, when a massive fire broke out in a moving car on the expressway on Sunday afternoon. As soon as the car caught fire, the flames engulfed the vehicle within moments leading to a complete halting of vehicular movement on the road for a few minutes.

According to the police sources, fortunately the driver of the car managed to rush out of the car during the incident. He even tried to open the gate of the car to save some of his essentials from the car but failed to do that.

A dramatic video of the incident has also surfaced on social media, wherein the car can be seen burning in flames in the middle of the road, as a man tried to open the gate of the car. The video of the incident, which is being widely shared on social media, shows the driver promptly rushing out of the car as the fire rapidly spread.

In the video, it was also captured that huge plumes of smoke were seen billowing into the air as other vehicles on the highway continued to pass by.

A senior police official stated that the information was immediately passed to the fire department, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot and efforts to control the fire were initiated.

The fire was controlled within minutes and it was removed from the middle of the road using a crane to clear the traffic congestion on the expressway.

No injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

