Updated April 1st, 2024 at 19:05 IST

MP: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Major Truck Accident

Two persons were killed and two injured and some vehicles gutted after a truck rammed into a kiosk and electricity transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a police official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
MP: 2 dead, 2 injured in major truck accident
MP: 2 dead, 2 injured in major truck accident | Image:social media
Dhar: Two persons were killed and two injured and some vehicles gutted after a truck rammed into a kiosk and electricity transformer in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident occurred under Bag police station area, some 70 kilometres from the district headquarters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Indrajeet Bakalwar said.

"A truck going towards Kukshi hit a kiosk and then rammed into an electricity transformer, which caused a fire that gutted five to six two-wheelers. Two men, aged 60 and 32, standing at the kiosk died while two others were injured," he said. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 19:04 IST

