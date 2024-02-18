Advertisement

Two months after three people died from drinking methanol-laced liquor in an illegal bar in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the structure was demolished on Monday as part of the state government's drive against the land mafia.

Land worth Rs 5 crore was also freed from encroachers as part of this campaign, which has begun on the directive of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said.

"The two-storey bar built on a 1150 square foot plot by one Vikas Baredia on Marimata intersection without getting approval from Indore Municipal Corporation was demolished. The owner and other persons associated with this bar were arrested earlier when three people died in July," he said.

The official said seven structures on a 1.26-hectare plot costing around Rs 5 crore near Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Pipliarao were demolished, he said, adding that a police case was already registered against the temple's priest, Anand Giri, and others for illegally selling this land.