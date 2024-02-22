Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 15:54 IST

MP: 20 injured as bus overturns

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Sagar, Apr 18 (PTI) At least 20 members of a marriage party were injured on Monday when the bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and toppled on the Khuria–Rahatgarh road in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Of the 20 injured passengers, 14 sustained minor injuries and have been discharged from a hospital while six others are being treated, Khuria (Rural) police station inspector Shailendra Singh Rajawat told PTI over the phone.

As per the preliminary information, the bus driver dozed off while driving on the Khuria-Rahatgarh Road, about 60 km from the Sagar district headquarters, leading to the accident.

The police officer said that all the victims were members of a marriage party who were returning to Kisli from the Bhusa area.

He said the driver of the bus fled the spot after the accident.

A case has been registered. PTI LAL NSK NSK

Published April 18th, 2022 at 15:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

