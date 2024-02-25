Advertisement

Three minor sisters drowned in a lake at Berchha village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Friday.

The three sisters, aged 11, 13 and 14, ventured into the lake at the village, about 55km from the district headquarters, on Thursday evening and started playing, Bhikangaon police station in-charge inspector Firdyus Toppo told PTI.

The police officer said the youngest of them slipped into deep water following which the other two sisters went to rescue her, but all of them drowned, he said.

Their bodies were retrieved from the water body and sent to post-mortem, Toppo said.

The bodies were handed over to the family on Friday morning, he added.