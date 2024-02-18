Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 24th, 2021 at 16:43 IST

MP: 30 new COVID-19 cases detected in Mhow cantonment in 24 hrs

At least 30 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Mhow cantonment area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
At least 30 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Mhow cantonment area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Friday. While the infected persons are asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are being treated at the Mhow military hospital, nodal officer for the prevention of COVID-19, Dr Amit Malakar said.

The health authorities were alerted after as many as 30 cases emerged from the area in 24 hours, the official said.

Without revealing much about the patients, Malakar said the infected persons have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and had travelled to Mhow from different parts of the country.

A total of 32 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Indore district in the last 24 hours, of which 30 were from Mhow cantonment area alone.

Indore was once the worst affected district in the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per a health bulletin, the district has recorded 1,53,140 COVID-19 cases so far, including 1,391 casualties. 

Published September 24th, 2021 at 16:43 IST

