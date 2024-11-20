Published 23:26 IST, November 20th 2024
MP: 5 Private Schools Ordered to Refund Rs 31.51 Crore in Illegal Tuition Fees
Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur schools ordered to refund Rs 31.51 crore in illegally hiked fees collected from 52,480 students, say officials.
School students | Image: PTI
