×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection

ASI continued the survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district for the third day on Sunday.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection
MP: ASI Continues Survey of Disputed Bhojshala Complex, Muslim Body Submits Objection | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dhar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) continued the survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district for the third day on Sunday.

The Kamal Maula Mosque Welfare Society President Abdul Samad, one of the parties in the court, told reporters that he has submitted some of his objections to the ASI via e-mail on Saturday.

Advertisement

"Our objection is that the ASI should not include in the survey the objects put up inside Bhojshala after 2003. I have sent my objections through e-mail," he said.

Samad said three ASI teams were working inside the complex.

Advertisement

"I am the only person from the (mosque welfare) society who is inside during the survey. My objection is that the ASI team should work at one place and not at three places," he said.

On Sunday morning, a team of the ASI, accompanied by senior police and local administration officials, reached the disputed complex in this tribal-dominated district.

Advertisement

Petitioners from the Hindu side - Ashish Goyal and Gopal Sharma - also reached the Bhojshala complex.

Heavy police security has been deployed at the site.

Advertisement

The survey began on Friday following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

On March 11, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

Advertisement

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays. 

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

JDU LS Polls LIST

a few seconds ago
Two bears attacked farmers working in cashew plantations near Gaduru and Deppuru villages of Srikakulam district today morning.

Andhra Bear AttacK

2 minutes ago
Emerging Market Currencies

Emerging Markets

6 minutes ago
Critical minerals are essential for economic development and national security, which the government statement following the approval also reiterates.

Mining industry's demand

7 minutes ago
Delhi Finance Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Group travel

Tips For Solo Travellers

10 minutes ago
IPL 2024, RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

12 minutes ago
Telegram

Spain's High Court orders

15 minutes ago
Herbal tea

Different Types Of Tea

18 minutes ago
Lufthansa

ITA Airways-Lufthansa

18 minutes ago
UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel

Bareilly Hotel Firing

20 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya's 2nd Telugu Film

20 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Market cap falls

22 minutes ago
Johnson Controls

HVAC acquisition race

22 minutes ago
Bosch

Bosch, Samsung compete fo

23 minutes ago
Tabu

BTS Pic From Crew Set

24 minutes ago
RKS Bhadauria

Who is RKS Bhadauria?

24 minutes ago
The four men wear black baseball caps and as they point to the sky in a gesture relating to belief in one god

ISIS-K Shares Selfie

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Setback for Himachal Congress: 6 Rebel MLAs, 3 Independents Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections4 hours ago

  2. Mumbai Railway Mega Block on Sunday, Mar 24 on Central and Harbour Lines

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Moscow Attack: Terrorists' Connection to 'Mysterious Preacher' Revealed

    World13 hours ago

  4. Facts About The Goat Life: Prithviraj's Weight Loss To Massive Budget

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan lauds IPL for bringing a new development to the game

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo