Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, criticised the Congress for corruption. Yadav said under the Modi government, the entire money that was released for the welfare scheme went directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Drawing a comparison with the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Yadav said only '15 paise' of every rupee reached the needy.

The BJP leader maintained Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has not yet apologized to the country for the "85 paise corruption" that his father (then-PM Rajiv Gandhi) talked about in 1985 during his regime and did not disclose where this money was going when the grand old party was in power.

"Rahul Gandhi's father Rajiv Gandhi used to say that of Re 1 that he sent to (the downtrodden and poor for their welfare), only 15 paise reached the intended beneficiary. Rahul Gandhi has not yet apologized to the country for this. Who was eating that 85 paise during their regime?" Yadav asked.

The CM was addressing a campaign rally at Pansemal under the Khargone Lok Sabha seat (ST) in support of BJP candidate and sitting MP Gajendra Singh Patel.

The Congress has fielded Porlal Kharte from Khargone. Yadav said in contrast to those days, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, the entire money released by the Centre under the Kisan Samman Nidhi and other welfare schemes reaches into the bank accounts of farmers and other beneficiaries.

He accused Congress leaders of spreading the canard that the BJP government will scrap reservations in jobs and education meant for SCs/STs/OBCs if it retains power after the Lok Sabha elections.

"Rahul Gandhi has forgotten that for the last 10 years, there is a Modi government in the country. Modi ji saved people's lives during COVID-19. Now, they are saying it will end reservation.. people know everything... they (Congress) are lying for the sake of forming their government," he said.

He averred that the Congress and its alliance leaders are abusing Modi as many of them, including some Gandhi family members, and their political associates are on bail in different cases and those who are not out on bail are in jail.

"Law is equal for all and this election will ensure that the rule of law prevails in the country," Yadav said.

The BJP leader asserted PM Modi is committed to the welfare of the poor and he considers all 140 crore Indians as part of his family.

In the fourth and last phase of polling in Madhya Pradesh, elections will held in Indore, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Ujjain (SC), Dewas (SC), Khargone (ST), Ratlam (ST) and Dhar (ST) Lok Sabha seats on May 13. (with PTI inputs)