sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • MP CM Demands Apology From Congress for Opposing His Foreign Tour to Draw Investment to State

Published 23:58 IST, November 17th 2024

MP CM Demands Apology From Congress for Opposing His Foreign Tour to Draw Investment to State

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday demanded an apology from the opposition Congress for criticising his foreign tour, aimed at attracting investment to the BJP-governed state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CM Mohan Yadav
MP CM Demands Apology From Congress for Opposing His Foreign Tour to Draw Investment to State | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:24 IST, November 17th 2024

Mohan Yadav Narendra Modi BJP Congress Madhya Pradesh