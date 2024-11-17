Published 23:58 IST, November 17th 2024
MP CM Demands Apology From Congress for Opposing His Foreign Tour to Draw Investment to State
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday demanded an apology from the opposition Congress for criticising his foreign tour, aimed at attracting investment to the BJP-governed state.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: ANI
23:24 IST, November 17th 2024