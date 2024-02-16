Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:21 IST
MP: Congress organises 'Ram Katha' in Bhopal temple
MP: Congress organises 'Ram Katha' in Bhopal temple
Press Trust Of India
- India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
Advertisement
Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday organised 'Ram Katha' on the occasion of Ram Navami in state capital Bhopal.
The event was held in a Hanuman temple in Shivaji Nagar here between 2pm and 6pm, party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta told PTI.
Advertisement
Among those who took part were former state minister and senior leader PC Sharma. PTI LAL BNM BNM
Advertisement
Published April 10th, 2022 at 20:21 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA MomentsWeb Stories11 minutes ago
Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These PlacesGalleries12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.