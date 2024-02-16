English
Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:21 IST

MP: Congress organises 'Ram Katha' in Bhopal temple

Press Trust Of India
Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday organised 'Ram Katha' on the occasion of Ram Navami in state capital Bhopal.

The event was held in a Hanuman temple in Shivaji Nagar here between 2pm and 6pm, party spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta told PTI.

Among those who took part were former state minister and senior leader PC Sharma. PTI LAL BNM BNM

