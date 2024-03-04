Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

MP Cop Suspended for Thrashing 2 Youth by Tying Them With Ropes

A head constable has been suspended for allegedly beating up two youth tied with ropes in connection with a theft case in MP’s Betul district.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Is Scolding a Student an Offence? Madhya Pradesh HC Delivers Big Verdict on Class 12 Student Suicide
MP Cop Suspended for Thrashing 2 Youth by Tying Them With Ropes | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Betul: A head constable has been suspended for allegedly beating up two youth tied with ropes in connection with a theft case in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Desli village under Mohda police station limits last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, an official said.

Advertisement

In the video, the two young men are seen tied with ropes and being beaten up by a policeman with a plastic pipe in front of some shops while some persons are standing nearby.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kamla Joshi said the video of head constable Kamta Prasad Keer thrashing the two persons in connection with a mobile phone theft case came to their notice on Sunday.

Advertisement

Taking cognisance of the video, the Betul superintendent of police has suspended Keer, who was posted at the Damjipura police post, Joshi said.

A probe is being conducted into the incident, she added. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

11 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

21 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

22 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  3. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. BRS Releases First List of 4 Candidates for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

    Web Stories23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo