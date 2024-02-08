Advertisement

Indore: In a massive crackdown on illegal firecracker factories, the Madhya Pradesh authorities sealed six such outlets operating without license and not obeying safety standards.

Detailing the MP government action, Indore District Magistrate Ashish Singh said a joint police and administration team is checking firecracker factories operating illegaly in state.

“Following the instructions given by the Chief Minister, a joint team of police and administration is being formed and checking is being done on firecracker factories, warehouses and shops. They are also being sealed for not having a license or not following safety standards. 6 such institutions have been sealed,” he added.

MP Harda Fire Incident: 11 Killed, Over 200 Injured

The crackdown illegal fire factories in Madhya Pradesh follows the deadly blast and fire incident at a firecracker factory in state's Harda area. Eleven people were killed and over 200 suffered injuries after flames triggered explosions, triggering panic in nearby areas.

A video of the incident emerged on internted shows tall flames and smoke billowing from the factory and in the road next to it, people were seen fleeing in fear.

The injured were rushed to hospital and some of them are still in a critical condition, said an official. The intensity of the blasts was such that people in the adjoining Seoni Malwa area in Narmadapuram district said they experienced tremors.